Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 292 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Stock Down 0.9 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.85.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $391.09. 3,023,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $405.19. The company has a market cap of $370.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $384.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

