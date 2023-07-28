Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 88 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.85. 1,473,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,435,286. The stock has a market cap of $99.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,815 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.83.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

