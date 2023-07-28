Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2023

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.95-5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7-6.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.79 billion. Lamb Weston also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.95-$5.40 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a hold rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.26. 178,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.41. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $74.91 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.