Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.95-5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7-6.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.79 billion. Lamb Weston also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.95-$5.40 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a hold rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.40.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.26. 178,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.41. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $74.91 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

