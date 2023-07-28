Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 84.65% and a net margin of 18.86%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Lamb Weston updated its FY24 guidance to $4.95-5.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $4.95-$5.40 EPS.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LW traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.93. 654,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.54. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $74.91 and a one year high of $117.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.33 and its 200 day moving average is $106.41.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.40.

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 37.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 28.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 158.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

