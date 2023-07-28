Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2023

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 84.65% and a net margin of 18.86%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Lamb Weston updated its FY24 guidance to $4.95-5.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $4.95-$5.40 EPS.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LW traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.93. 654,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.54. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $74.91 and a one year high of $117.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.33 and its 200 day moving average is $106.41.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 37.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 28.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 158.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.