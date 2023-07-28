Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $725.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $505.00.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $572.00.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $701.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $715.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $624.39 and its 200 day moving average is $545.29.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 33.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 117.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 225.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

