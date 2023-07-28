Lam Research Co. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $7.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Lam Research in a report released on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $7.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.24. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $24.56 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q2 2025 earnings at $8.22 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $8.19 EPS.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.00.

Lam Research stock opened at $701.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $624.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $715.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.82%.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Lam Research by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Lam Research by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

