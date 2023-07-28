Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LABFF) Short Interest Up 2,500.0% in July

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LABFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi Stock Performance
Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi stock opened at C$50.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$51.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.10. Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi has a one year low of C$50.10 and a one year high of C$51.10.
Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Streaming Stocks That Can Push Past the Actors Guild Strike
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- CyberArk’s Q2 Report May Offer Buy Zone For AI Threat Specialist
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- The Road Ahead For UPS: Can Stock Deliver After Contract Deal?
Receive News & Ratings for Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.