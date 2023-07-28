Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LABFF) Short Interest Up 2,500.0% in July

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LABFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi Stock Performance

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi stock opened at C$50.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$51.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.10. Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi has a one year low of C$50.10 and a one year high of C$51.10.

Get Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi alerts:

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, SA engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceutical products in Spain, European Union, OECD countries, and internationally. The company distributes other products that are licensed from other laboratories. Its principal products include Ameride, Bertanel, Bluxam, Enoxaparin Rovi, Calcium Vitamine D3 Rovi, Exxiv, Prinvil, Rhodogil, Glufan, Hibor, Hirobriz Breezhaler, Neparvis, Medicebran, Medikinet, Mysimba, Orvatez, Tryptizol, Ulunar Breezhaler, and Volutsa.

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.