LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Makes New $350,000 Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Mills Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

General Mills stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.56. 1,006,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,711. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.81 and its 200-day moving average is $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. General Mills’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

