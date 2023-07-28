L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $12.15-12.55 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $12.15-$12.55 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $12.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $189.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,818,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,673. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $174.55 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.59. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.73.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 95.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 19,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.