L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 81.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.55.

NYSE:LHX traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.26. 1,434,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,684. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.55 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.25 and a 200 day moving average of $197.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

