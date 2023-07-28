Krilogy Financial LLC Trims Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,767.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 18,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,405,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,434,000 after buying an additional 29,985 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DD traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $77.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,106,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,592. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.97.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

