Krilogy Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,853 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after buying an additional 47,473 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,845,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,158. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

