Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 275 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

SDY stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.74. The company had a trading volume of 420,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,392. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $132.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.95.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

