Krilogy Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,742 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Ossiam grew its position in Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.47.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.6 %

HAL stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.16. 6,448,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,519,776. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.50. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,623 shares of company stock worth $11,429,183 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

