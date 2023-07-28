Krilogy Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 35.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Charter Communications by 6,100.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Down 1.0 %

Charter Communications stock traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $396.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,002,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,014. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $484.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.36. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.64.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.