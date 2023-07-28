Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,876,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 643.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,944,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,680,000 after buying an additional 1,683,011 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3,818.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,080,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,871,000 after buying an additional 1,052,818 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $21,258,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,571,000 after purchasing an additional 907,557 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,957. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.