Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 7,622 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,793,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,262. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.24.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

