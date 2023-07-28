Krilogy Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Inspired Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 7,216.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $476,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 60,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 24.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 37,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:INSE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.43. 34,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,208. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $326.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.03 million. Equities analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Inspired Entertainment

(Free Report)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

See Also

