Krilogy Financial LLC Increases Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,366 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $10,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIC. Keb Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 96,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,831,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,063,000 after purchasing an additional 23,705 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 70,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 26,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 123,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DFIC stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.15. The company had a trading volume of 504,002 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.