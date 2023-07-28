Krilogy Financial LLC Has $770,000 Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,129 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,133,000. Entrust Global Partners L L C acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,437,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Hasbro by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,582,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,551,000 after buying an additional 888,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,873,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Trading Down 0.3 %

HAS stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,823. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $84.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.55.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 325.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Argus cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.82.

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.