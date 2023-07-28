Krilogy Financial LLC Has $7.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $4.47 on Friday, reaching $291.84. 683,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,862. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $295.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.30 and a 200 day moving average of $253.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

