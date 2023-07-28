Krilogy Financial LLC Has $461,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,883,000 after purchasing an additional 411,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,296,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,665,000 after purchasing an additional 449,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,355,000 after acquiring an additional 260,832 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,197,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,133,000 after acquiring an additional 173,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PM stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $99.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,882,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,613. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $155.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 98.26%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

