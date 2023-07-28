Krilogy Financial LLC Has $24.01 Million Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 40.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 834,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,173 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $24,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 344,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after buying an additional 75,283 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6,368.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 552,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,942,000 after buying an additional 544,435 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 42,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after purchasing an additional 115,023 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.02. 392,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.20. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $32.15.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

