Krilogy Financial LLC Has $2.93 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,431 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CVS Health Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $74.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,458,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,027,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.25 and its 200-day moving average is $76.44. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

