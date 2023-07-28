Krilogy Financial LLC Has $2.24 Million Stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,744 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIP. CPA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 389,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,469.3% in the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 387,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after buying an additional 372,893 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 231,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 93,886 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 219,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after buying an additional 51,196 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 38,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,947. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average of $41.92. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $46.17.

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

