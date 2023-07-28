Krilogy Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,728,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,448. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.10. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.