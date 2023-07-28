Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,891,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.89. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $4,033,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,892,288.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,828.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $4,033,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,892,288.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

