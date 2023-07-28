Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PHG. TheStreet upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Societe Generale raised Koninklijke Philips from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($21.11) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.06.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Koninklijke Philips stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.94. The stock had a trading volume of 437,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $23.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 108,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 18,783 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.5% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 215,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,138,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 267.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 31.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

