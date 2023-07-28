Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial cut shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Kodiak Sciences Price Performance

Shares of KOD opened at $2.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,546,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 14,349 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 51.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 116.2% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 36,608 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.