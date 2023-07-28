KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $575.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $500.00 to $575.00 in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KLAC. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $443.38.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC traded up $27.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $509.72. The company had a trading volume of 607,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,375. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.55. The company has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.35. KLA has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $511.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that KLA will post 24.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.21%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,694.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,062 shares of company stock worth $9,242,043 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth about $40,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

