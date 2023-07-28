Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 70.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 47.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.56. 238,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,225. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $128.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

