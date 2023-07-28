Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Raises Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 211.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in AGCO by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AGCO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.45.

AGCO Trading Down 0.9 %

AGCO stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $131.35. 460,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,897. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.57. AGCO had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

About AGCO

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.