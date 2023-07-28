Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 329 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. Argus boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.96.

Insider Activity

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $235.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,000. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $237.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

