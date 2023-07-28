Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 277 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $282.95. The stock had a trading volume of 626,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,667. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $200.80 and a 12 month high of $306.93.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.