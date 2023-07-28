Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 1,341 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 56.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 338.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of CE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.10. 441,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,208. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.13. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. Celanese’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,298.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.