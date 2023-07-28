Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $447,000 Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KNSL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,835,000 after buying an additional 23,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

KNSL stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $377.28. The stock had a trading volume of 91,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,861. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.38 and a 52 week high of $388.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $353.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.40. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $295.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.09%.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total transaction of $982,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,135,502.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total transaction of $1,129,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,933,543.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $982,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,135,502.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,595. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

