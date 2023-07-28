Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $43,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 212,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,221,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,804,000 after acquiring an additional 240,737 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 579,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,715,000 after acquiring an additional 119,760 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 185,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,053,199 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

