Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 1,759 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 44,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.0% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 23.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 160.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $2,961,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ED traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $95.20. The stock had a trading volume of 451,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,966. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.03 and its 200 day moving average is $94.48. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.46.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.