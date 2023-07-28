Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 1,630 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 81.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in AutoNation by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,586,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in AutoNation by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,116,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,774,000 after purchasing an additional 414,240 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AutoNation by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens increased their price objective on AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AutoNation from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.88.

AutoNation stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.99. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 58.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mark Manley acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $1,014,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,714.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 37,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $5,104,862.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,230,623 shares in the company, valued at $718,635,293.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mark Manley acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,714.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,391 shares of company stock valued at $55,763,187. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

