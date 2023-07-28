Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 1,457 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $123,027,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,848,000 after buying an additional 890,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,069.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,739,000 after purchasing an additional 695,004 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,248,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,584,000 after buying an additional 555,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,092,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,277,000 after purchasing an additional 495,400 shares during the period. 55.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SPOT traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.47. 1,511,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.