Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.

Kimco Realty has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Kimco Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 141.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kimco Realty to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KIM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.27. The company had a trading volume of 649,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $23.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.50, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.62.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIM. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 25,960.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

