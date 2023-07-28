Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Cut to $138.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

KMB traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.35. 805,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,146. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.58. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 60,332 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 189,962 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

