Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,568 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $441,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,152,000 after acquiring an additional 715,624 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.38. The stock had a trading volume of 778,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,766. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.