KilterHowling LLC Sells 395 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

KilterHowling LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. KilterHowling LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ traded down $1.88 on Thursday, hitting $84.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,008,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,354,866. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.15.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.