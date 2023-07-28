Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

KMP.UN stock traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$18.02. 171,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,122. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.49. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$14.62 and a 52 week high of C$19.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMP.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.75 to C$20.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.40.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

