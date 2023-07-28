KeyCorp Raises Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $70.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.56.

NYSE MTDR traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,802. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $73.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.45. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.91 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $28,948.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,819,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $124,560. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in Matador Resources by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 319.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,503 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Matador Resources by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 112,590 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 51,508 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,096,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Matador Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

