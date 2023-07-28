KeyCorp Boosts United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $525.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $438.62.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:URI opened at $441.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $408.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $256.23 and a 1 year high of $481.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 17.34%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 39.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

