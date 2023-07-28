Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target to $14.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WU. Wolfe Research upgraded Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.46.
Western Union Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE WU opened at $12.34 on Thursday. Western Union has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Western Union by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Western Union by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 1,715.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.
Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.
