Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target to $14.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WU. Wolfe Research upgraded Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $12.34 on Thursday. Western Union has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Western Union had a return on equity of 122.88% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Western Union by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Western Union by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 1,715.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.