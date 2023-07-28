KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSYGet Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

KBC Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,799. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.11. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $38.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.19.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 18.69%. Analysts predict that KBC Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

