Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.80 EPS

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.80, Briefing.com reports. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

KALU stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.06. The company had a trading volume of 16,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,308. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $56.79 and a 1 year high of $97.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.33 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 488.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 314.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 2,214.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

